North-east pub bosses counting cost of new coronavirus measures

Pub and restaurant owners have been left “furious” and counting the costs of new coronavirus measures, claiming they make trading “unviable.”

While a 6pm curfew on premises does not come into force until this evening, some businesses have already decided to shut and lay off staff.

For the next 16 days alcohol cannot be served indoors, but outdoor drinking will be permitted until 10pm.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the move on Wednesday and said it was necessary to prevent infection levels returning to the same peak as they did in the spring.

Details of a £40 million deal to help affected firms will be set out later today, but a number of businesses have already opted to close temporarily instead.

© PA

Yesterday McGinty’s Group in Aberdeen closed its Stag and McGinty’s city centre pubs for the third time since the start of the pandemic, with a decision still to be taken regarding The Grill.

Its other premises, including Mac’s Pizzeria and The Silver Darling, have had their opening hours altered to suit the curfew.

Popular nightspots including The Spiritualist, Siberia, Orchid and O’Neills have also closed for 16 days.

Aberdeen City and Shire Hotels Association said the new restrictions have placed its members in the “direct firing line of financial loss”.

Chairman Frank Whitaker said: “The summer season has gone, the corporate autumn months don’t exist because there is no business travel, conference and event revenue is non-existent and Christmas celebrations won’t take place.

“Hotel business[es] face a bleak outlook until next summer at the earliest.”

At First Minister’s Question yesterday, Nicola Sturgeon said she was not expecting the decision to be “welcome or popular.”

“I know how difficult the consequences of these decisions are for businesses and for individuals,” she said.

“They’re tough decisions, but they ultimately have to be made by the government.

“Every day right now we are facing decisions where we literally have lives in one hand and jobs in the other.

“It’s an impossible, almost, balance to strike. We are doing that to the best of our ability.”

© PA

However, a number of venues are managing to adapt their services in an effort to soften the blow.

With a ban on selling alcohol indoors and a 6pm limit on non-alcoholic indoor service inside properties, businesses have devised a number of innovative approaches to help keep staff in jobs and prevent closures.

One such company is Six Degrees North, a Laurencekirk-based craft beer brewery that has bars in Aberdeen, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee, as well as the Marine Hotel in Stonehaven.

With the prospect of not pouring pints for patrons indoors for weeks, the business has been offering a 20% discount on online sales – and within hours of the First Minister’s announcement on Wednesday, the number of internet orders for the brewery’s beers increased dramatically.

Matt Carrington from the brewery said: “The online sales we noticed are similar to the kind of sales we were seeing back in full lockdown, so it’s been a significant increase.

“From the announcement, we were a little bit shocked, but equally we’re just trying to roll with the punches now and get on with things, and adjust our business accordingly.

“It’s been really encouraging with this uptick of online sales, and we really appreciate the support we’ve received so far because it does go a long way to protect jobs and help us to stay afloat.”

Darren Murray, 31, owns and manages the St Machar Bar in the heart of Old Aberdeen.

He said the new restrictions were a “kick in the teeth”, particularly following the return of students to Aberdeen, but the business will continue to stay open with its small outdoor section, off-licence alcohol sales, and a virtual whisky tasting project where patrons can take away high-quality drams and drink along with bar staff via online streaming at home.

Mr Murray said: “We realised in lockdown that we have an off-licence, and can bottle miniature whiskies ourselves, so why not continue our popular whisky tastings online?

“The announcement was tough. We had finally had the students back, and things were looking positive, in fact, we were having to turn away customers because we were at full capacity, which is something a lot of people can only wish for these days.

“But with these restrictions, our capacity will be three tables.

“I’m gutted we’re in this position, we’re feeling pretty run down and I’m not looking forward to the next 16 days, we are genuinely exhausted.

“It’s getting uncomfortably close to the bone for us at the moment.”

The 210 Bistro on Market Street in Aberdeen will today launch its new “Work From 210” scheme, where people sick of staring at the same four walls can pay for wifi, coffee, lunch and snacks and work at one of the business’ socially–distanced tables.

The bistro’s owner Adele Callan said: “There’s been a lot of people working from home for a long time now, and not everyone has a suitable environment at home, so we hope it’s something that will suit some people.

“We decided to just trial it now for Fridays and see how it goes, but we’ve had quite a few bookings already.

“The hospitality industry has bent over backwards to make sure everything is right and everyone is following the rules, so it just feels really unfair to have these even further restrictions put on us.

“The majority of our trade is evening, and that’s been wiped out, so it’s difficult right now.

“Getting through these weeks is a worrying prospect.”

Hospitality bosses still questioning whether they can secure vital trade this weekend.

While the general basis of the new national rules, coming into play at 6pm tonight, has been published, the finer detail was still being finalised yesterday.

The information vacuum left cafe, pub and restaurant owners unclear of what exactly will be expected of them – and whether tweaks to existing rules will be made.

Paul Clarkson, of major Aberdeen hospitality chain PB Devco, is pushing for changes to the rules around beer tents in the city centre which he says could “make or break” his business.

The group owns venues including Soul, The Draft Project and The Queen Vic – and has already closed three sites in reaction to the rules.

Soul has erected a marquee in its front beer garden and another in Bon Accord Street – in the closed-off section installed as part of the £1.76m citywide physical distancing project.

PB Devco wants the rules changed to allow them to have more of a wall on these tents to protect customers from the elements, as currently 50% of the wall space can be covered.

Around the corner at The Draft Project, in Langstane Place, in the shell of the former Bruce Millers shop, Mr Clarkson is also crossing his fingers rule makers “play ball” and deem the 280-people marquee an outdoor space.

Current regulations – using the same definition of indoors and outdoors as the smoking ban – rule there isn’t enough space between the edge of the tent and the neighbouring walls – although Mr Clarkson claims to have been told this rule is under review.

The venue was trading under the impression it was an outside space – fitting more people in as a result in its brief trade before Aberdeen’s second lockdown – before the blunder came to light.

© EVENING EXPRESS

From tonight, outdoor venues can serve alcohol until 10pm while service indoors will be dry and end at 6pm.

Last night Mr Clarkson said: “I very much want that open because it is, in essence, outdoors and certainly it offers good space for distance and complying with the restrictions.

“It’s a waiting game. We have left our reservation diary open for the Draft Project and, as many believe it to be outdoors, bookings have filled up considerably.

“I’m not full of confidence this all won’t last longer than 16 days and these outdoor areas could be the difference between surviving or not.”

Meanwhile, the owner of DaVinci Ristorante hit out at the lack of clear cut guidance, which led her to believe she could operate as a ‘bring your own bottle’ (BYOB) establishment from this weekend.

Elena Ionascu questioned the point of remaining open without it, branding it “madness” and threatened to “close up and hand the keys back to the landlord”.

Scottish Government sources ruled out BYOB trading as a means to get around the ban on selling alcohol indoors.