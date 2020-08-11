North-east property market is ‘buoyant’ say experts

The easing of lockdown has led to a “bouyant” housing market in the north-east.

Property sales were vastly reduced during one of the busiest times of the year at the start of summer with fewer houses being listed and a limited opportunity to view homes.

To combat this, real estate agents began offering other services such as virtual viewings to help get the market moving.

Last month, Scottish Finance Secretary Kate Forbes announced a temporary cut to the land and buildings transaction tax (LBTT), extending the starting point from £145,000 to £250,000.

This means that eight out of 10 house sales in Scotland would be exempt from the tax.

Now, estate agents have said that homes in the north-east are beginning to sell again, with a large number of new properties on the market as well.

Senior property partner at Aberdein Considine Bob Fraser said: “There’s quite a lot of pent up demand, and with the LBTT system benefits, there’s been increased activity. There’s a lot of offers going around, a lot of properties going on the market, people who are wanting to move but haven’t been able to over the past few weeks.

“July into August has been very busy. That pent up demand should get back to the new normal in a few months.”

Mr Fraser said he didn’t believe the local lockdown in Aberdeen would have too much of an effect on sales.

He said: “We are still allowed to view properties if they are vacant, or if the owners are able to do viewings with masks or leaving the property, that’s possible as well.

“It’s not a complete lockdown, but certainly it will slow the market.

“I would imagine the LBTT will help, it’s an incentive which will continue until March, but at that time who knows what it will be like.

“The main message is that it’s been very quiet during lockdown, but it’s been very buoyant since which is positive.”

John MacRae, chairman of ASPC, said: “There has been a sizeable backlog of delayed completions, caused by the ‘first’ lockdown, so a good number of sales since restrictions were eased are, in reality, sales from earlier in the year.

“What is clear however, on sales, is that activity has resumed and on a fairly good level.

“I can say that we have been encouraged by levels of activity. Insertions are at a normal level and there does seem to be an increase in buying activity.

“On sales however, we do have to be careful in case levels of activity are inflated by a catching up for lost time syndrome. It will probably take to late September before we can begin to discern any meaningful statistics.

“I do not expect the current ‘second’ lockdown to impact at all, if it lasts only for seven days. Longer than that it is almost bound to have some impact as properties coming to market will slow as home reports cannot be provided.”