North-east properties left without electricity after power cut

Properties in Fraserburgh and the surrounding areas have been left without electricity due to a power cut.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said power failed in 51 postcode areas in the Fraserburgh area at 7.55pm today and that it was aiming to restore power by 11pm.

The postcodes are:

A SSEN spokesman said: “We’re sorry for the loss of supply.

“We currently have a fault affecting the areas listed.

“Our engineers are on site working hard to get the power back on as quickly as they can.

“If you need more information, please call us on 105 or send us a message on Facebook or Twitter (@ssencommunity) and quote reference ‘GP1479′”