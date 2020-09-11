North-east properties left without electricity after power cut

Properties in Fraserburgh and the surrounding areas have been left without electricity due to a power cut.
Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said power failed in 51 postcode areas in the Fraserburgh area at 7.55pm today and that it was aiming to restore power by 11pm.
The postcodes are:
- AB43 6TA
- AB43 8QN
- AB43 8QQ
- AB43 8RR
- AB43 8SA
- AB43 8SE
- AB43 8SL
- AB43 8SQ
- AB43 8TA
- AB43 8TN
- AB43 8TP
- AB43 8TQ
- AB43 8TR
- AB43 8TS
- AB43 8UD
- AB43 8UH
- AB43 8UJ
- AB43 8UR
- AB43 8UT
- AB43 8UX
- AB43 8UZ
- AB43 8XA
- AB43 8XB
- AB43 8XD
- AB43 8XH
- AB43 8XJ
- AB43 8XL
- AB43 8XN
- AB43 8XP
- AB43 8XQ
- AB43 8XT
- AB43 8XY
- AB43 8YP
- AB43 8YQ
- AB43 8YR
- AB43 8YS
- AB43 8YT
- AB43 8YU
- AB43 8YX
- AB43 8YZ
- AB43 8ZF
- AB43 8ZN
- AB43 8ZP
- AB43 8ZQ
- AB43 8ZS
- AB43 8ZT
- AB43 8ZU
- AB43 8ZW
- AB43 8ZX
- AB43 8ZY
- AB43 8ZZ
A SSEN spokesman said: “We’re sorry for the loss of supply.
“We currently have a fault affecting the areas listed.
“Our engineers are on site working hard to get the power back on as quickly as they can.
“If you need more information, please call us on 105 or send us a message on Facebook or Twitter (@ssencommunity) and quote reference ‘GP1479′”