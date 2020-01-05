North-east project looks to boost access to legal service

An Aberdeen charity has spoken of the “massive” impact struggling to access legal services can have on survivors of domestic abuse.

Grampian Women’s Aid (GWA), along with parent group Scottish Women’s Aid (SWA), is running a campaign to improve legal services accessible to women and children suffering domestic abuse.

The organisation says solicitors in the region who really understand domestic abuse are hard to come by, especially ones who work in legal aid – a system in which people who can’t afford legal services can have them paid for by the Scottish Government.

Aileen Forbes, manager of GMA, said: “For many years in the north-east, Grampian Women’s Aid has found women have difficulties getting legal services, particularly legal aid services, where solicitors understand domestic abuse and the impact of it. The difficulties are there just aren’t enough solicitors that will do legal aid in our area.

“It’s a challenge and has been for a very long time, but the impact of that is massive.

“The first hurdle is finding a solicitor that accepts legal aid and then finding a family law solicitor that understands domestic abuse.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

SWA has now undertaken a year-long project, funded by The Legal Education Foundation, to build a case for a new model for survivors.

The project aims to put domestic-abuse-competent legal-aid lawyers in Women’s Aid groups across Scotland and to run a legal advice helpline that would serve all Women’s Aid groups.

Aileen said: “It will have a huge impact cause it means women and children will be able to access specialist legal services at that time and have a better understanding.”

It is not yet known where the project’s solicitors will be based, but Aileen said she was hopeful one could be based in Aberdeen.

She said: “We would be hoping that there is a solicitor up here.

“To have a solicitor that understands the dynamics of domestic abuse where women and children can access and support them has such a significant, positive effect that I’m not quite sure words can describe.”