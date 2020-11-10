North-east professor Hugh Pennington welcomes Covid-19 vaccine – but says restrictions could remain

A north-east expert in infectious diseases has welcomed news of a Covid-19 vaccine – but has warned it is likely the drug alone will not return life to normal.

American firm Pfizer and German company BioNTech yesterday announced preliminary trials of their vaccine had prevented the virus in 90% of people tested.

It has been tested on more than 43,000 people in six countries, with no adverse side-effects reported.

The companies are now expected to apply for permission to begin distributing the drug by the end of November, raising hopes life could return to normal.

Professor Hugh Pennington, emeritus professor of bacteriology at Aberdeen University, hailed the news as a major breakthrough.

However, he warned the vaccine – if it is rolled out – would not restore normality on its own, but would need to be used in conjunction with testing, contact tracing and isolation for those who test positive.

Prof Pennington said: “This is an optimistic result because it has given a high degree of protection to the people they have tested on. However, they are preliminary results and we will need to see a lot more data.

“For example, we don’t yet know how effective it will be among the elderly, and they are the people, generally speaking, whose immune systems don’t work so well. They are also the ones who have the hardest time with the virus.

“The companies need to release the information on how many people in the over-60 group were tested and what the results were like.

“Also, time will tell how good it is at giving long-term protection. What we have tended to find with other coronaviruses is that vaccines don’t last very long, but obviously that will come out in due course. It hasn’t been around long enough to know that yet.”

He added: “This vaccine is not going to return life to normal on its own. We will still have to have testing, tracing and isolating.

“You look at smallpox – there has been a vaccine for that for more than 200 years, but that was only eradicated by isolating people until they were free of it as well as vaccination.

“I think the same will happen with Covid-19. It’s the only way we’re going to get rid of the thing.”

Pfizer chief executive Dr Alfred Bourla said the development of the vaccine marked a “great day for science and humanity”.

He added: “We are reaching this critical milestone in our vaccine development program at a time when the world needs it most with infection rates setting new records, hospitals nearing over-capacity and economies struggling to reopen.

“With this news, we are a significant step closer to providing people around the world with a much-needed breakthrough to help bring an end to this global health crisis.

“We look forward to sharing additional efficacy and safety data generated from thousands of participants in the coming weeks.”

The UK has secured 40 million doses in total of the Pfizer vaccine and Scottish health secretary Jeane Freeman said a national plan for the distribution of a vaccine is being developed using a “variety of routes and locations”.

Final details of what volumes of the vaccine will come to the UK and over what timescale are not yet clear, she said.

Ms Freeman added: “We’ve had quite a detailed discussion about whatever those volumes are, what would be the proportion coming to Scotland and we’ve settled on it being a population share.

“Because when we do the calculations based on where we think the numbers are in terms of priority groups, the difference is minimal.”

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said the prospect of an effective vaccine “could be the news we’ve all been desperately waiting to hear”.

“It’s an early Christmas present for everyone who has sacrificed so much over the last eight months,” he said.

“It offers a glimmer of hope that we can soon move forward and together we can get back to a form of normality, maybe even a little faster than expected.

“It’s not yet clear exactly when this vaccine will be available but I hope work on a rollout plan is accelerated and, by working together, the UK and Scottish governments are ready to introduce it as soon as possible.”