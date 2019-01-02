North-east prison’s family support project proves success

A support programme for families with a relative in prison could spread across the country after success in Aberdeen.

The joint project between Families Outside and Streetsport, part of the Denis Law Legacy Trust, has been running for around a year and a half and has been growing in popularity.

It sees children, young people and other family members with relatives in prison given support to cope with the situation both while they are in prison and once they are released.

The group goes in to HMP Grampian twice a week to liven up visiting times with various activities and games for youngsters to get involved in to make the experience less formal and intimidating.

And the Club 10 initiative sees regular sessions and trips held for families on the outside in a “safe and non-judgmental” environment to help them cope, make friends and engage with society.

Lindsay Jessiman, family support manager at Families Outside, said: “I think Families Outside are absolutely delighted that this is a model that’s tried and tested and works.

“We really think it’s a model we can take elsewhere.

“We’re hugely pleased we’re managing to get so many families together.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The funding received for the programme was for Grampian and Aberdeen prisons only, however, Lindsay said the charity “would be keen” to see it expanded.

She added: “There’s been interest in Fife and Perth.

“Streetsport goes up twice a week and that’s been really well received by the prisoners and their families.

“There’s a huge amount of people saying ‘wow, we need to do that in our prisons’.”