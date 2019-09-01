Monday, September 2nd 2019 Show Links
North-east prison museum snares five-star award

by Reporter
01/09/2019, 4:00 pm Updated: 02/09/2019, 8:52 am
Peterhead Prison Museum team with Den McFarlane (VisitScotland Industry Relationship Manager) and Jo Robinson (VisitScotland Regional Director) presenting the Taste Our Best and Five Star awards respectively. Handout Visit Scotland.
A former north-east prison converted into a museum has achieved a five-star award.

The Peterhead Prison Museum has been handed its Five Star Visitor Attraction Quality Assurance (QA) award from VisitScotland.

The former Victorian HMP Peterhead operated in the town from 1888 to 2013.

In June 2016 it opened its doors as a prison museum, allowing the public to step back in time and access the six-acre site for the first time.

Visitors can now view the cells, laundry, shower block, hospital areas and exercise yard.

Alex Geddes, operations manager at the museum, said to achieve the honour was “both exciting and humbling”.

He added: “We are very proud to be part of VisitScotland’s Quality Assurance scheme, as Scotland’s tourism standards are world-renowned, and we will now focus all our energies on providing exceptional service throughout our museum so visitors leave with lasting memories of a warm Scottish welcome.”

Jo Robinson, VisitScotland regional director, said: “The Five Star grading is a true testament to the hard work and commitment of every staff member and volunteers and is a glowing example of the quality of experiences on offer in the north-east of Scotland.”

