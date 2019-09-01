North-east prison museum snares five-star award

A former north-east prison converted into a museum has achieved a five-star award.

The Peterhead Prison Museum has been handed its Five Star Visitor Attraction Quality Assurance (QA) award from VisitScotland.

The former Victorian HMP Peterhead operated in the town from 1888 to 2013.

In June 2016 it opened its doors as a prison museum, allowing the public to step back in time and access the six-acre site for the first time.

Visitors can now view the cells, laundry, shower block, hospital areas and exercise yard.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Alex Geddes, operations manager at the museum, said to achieve the honour was “both exciting and humbling”.

He added: “We are very proud to be part of VisitScotland’s Quality Assurance scheme, as Scotland’s tourism standards are world-renowned, and we will now focus all our energies on providing exceptional service throughout our museum so visitors leave with lasting memories of a warm Scottish welcome.”

Jo Robinson, VisitScotland regional director, said: “The Five Star grading is a true testament to the hard work and commitment of every staff member and volunteers and is a glowing example of the quality of experiences on offer in the north-east of Scotland.”