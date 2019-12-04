North-east prison bosses tackling bird problem

Bosses at a north-east prison are searching for a company to help them battle a winged menace.

The Scottish Prison Service wants a contractor to install a bird control system at HMP Grampian.

Officials hope to set up deterrent netting on the roof of the multi-million-pound prison in Peterhead.

They are also looking for a specialist firm for the installation of a safe access system to water tanks which will include ladders, platforms and fall restraints.

The tender for the project has now gone live.

North-east Conservative MSP and shadow justice secretary Liam Kerr said it is “unfortunate” the prison service has no option but to spend money on making the improvements.

He said: “Of course it is positive that money is being spent on improving HMP Grampian.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“But it’s unfortunate the perennial nuisance bird problem is costing the prison service precious resources.

“I hope the improvements will lead to a safer environment for staff and inmates.”

HMP Grampian opened in 2014 to house inmates from HMP Aberdeen and HMP Peterhead.

It has the capacity to hold 500 prisoners.

Just two months after the South Road facility opened, inmates caused thousands of pounds of damage in a drink-fuelled rampage.

More than 100 prisoners had to be relocated, with all young offenders taken to HMP Polmont in Falkirk.

It was confirmed in 2016 that the Ellon youth wing would remain closed, despite calls from politicians to reopen it.