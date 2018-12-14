North-east primary wins reading award

A north-east school has won a national reading award.

Pupils at New Deer Primary school have been using Renaissance’s Accelerated Reader and the school has been recognised as the top reading school in Scotland.

The programme encourages young children to read by use of a scoring system and online testing.

Head teacher Wilma Mutch, who travelled to London to accept the prize, said: “We are thrilled to receive the award.”

The school also received a Pride of Buchan award from Aberdeenshire Council for their achievement.

