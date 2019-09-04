North-east primary shut due to lack of water

A north-east primary school has been forced to close due to an issue with its water supply.

A number of properties in St Fergus are also affected

The village’s primary confirmed that due to an issue with the water supply the school will be shut to everyone.

According to a statement from the school, supplies are not expected to be restored until later in the day

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “We are investigating reports of no water from our customers in St Fergus this morning.

“We have an engineer on route to the area to carry out the necessary repairs. We do not have a timescale at present for how long our customers will be without water.

“We thank our customers in the area for their patience.”