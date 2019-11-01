North-east primary schools given chance to name council’s gritters

A competition has been launched for schoolchildren to name gritters which will be part of the fleet treating icy roads this winter.

Aberdeenshire Council has asked the youngsters from schools to come up with the best name for each of the vehicles.

More than 150 schools will be taking part in the competition run as part of the local authority’s winter resilience campaign.

Entries need to be submitted by November 12, with the winners to be revealed three days later.

The fleet of vehicles are out keeping the main roads clear throughout the colder months.

Aberdeenshire council’s head of roads, landscape and waste services Philip McKay said: “The primary road network receives preventative treatment with gritters and ploughs starting a morning treatment at 5.30am and finishing an evening treatment no later than 9pm each day when necessary.”

“To reduce instances of unnecessary gritting, sub-zero road temperatures need to be forecast for 48 hours before priority three roads are treated.”

The council’s fleet of 54 gritters, support vehicles and more than 200 dedicated roads staff are poised to keep the area moving and make sure residents and businesses can travel in potentially challenging conditions over winter.

As well as local authority staff, more than 100 farmers help maintain minor and rural roads in the north-east.