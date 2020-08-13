North-east primary school to remain closed after two staff test positive for Covid-19

A north-east school will remain closed tomorrow after two members of staff tested positive for coronavirus.

Peterhead Central Primary School was initially shut on Wednesday due to the weather conditions, however the decision to close today – and tomorrow – was taken after discussions with the NHS.

A statement sent to parents said: “As a result of that discussion, it was agreed that the school should not reopen today. And I can now confirm that the school will remain closed tomorrow.

“We have followed national Test and Protect guidance and a small number of staff are currently self-isolating as a precaution.”

The statement added an update will be given on whether the school will be able to reopen on Monday.

Yesterday a spokesman for NHS Grampian said: “We are investigating a detected case of Covid-19, connected with a primary school in Peterhead.

“Our health protection and test and protect teams are working hard to establish who close contacts may be and advising them to isolate. We are also working very closely with our colleagues at Aberdeenshire Council.”