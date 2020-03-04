North-east primary school stripped out ahead of demolition

Work has begun on the demolition of a north-east primary school.

Contractors are stripping out the old Market Place School in Inverurie ahead of it being razed to the ground.

The former school building has lain empty since October 2017 when pupils transferred to the new Uryside Primary.

The Garioch Partnership had hoped to take over the site and turn it into a community hub.

Members made a Community Asset Transfer (CAT) request to the Garioch area committee, hoping to purchase it for £5,000.

However, the local authority had said its business case was not sufficiently robust and had valued the school at £560,000.

This would have been for both the school and the adjacent playing fields, which the partnership was not looking to buy.

The partnership’s plans were rejected by Aberdeenshire Council in August.

The group appealed to the Scottish Government but their appeal was also thrown out, paving the way for the council to demolish the Victorian building.

The council has confirmed work has started. It is understood Aberdeenshire Council wants to use the primary school site to create a new car park.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “Work is beginning this week to prepare for the demolition and clearance of the Market Place school site.

“The initial stage will involve the manual stripping of the building over the next few weeks before the physical demolition takes place. The project is expected to be completed over the next eight weeks and our contractor is liaising with neighbouring properties.”