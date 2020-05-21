North-east primary school shows pupils we’re in this together with virtual performance

Pupils and staff at a north-east primary school had fun earlier this week creating a virtual performance to celebrate unity.

Whitehills School in Banff uploaded the energetic performance to Facebook, encouraging the youngsters of the school to get involved.

From dancing with dogs to flips on trampolines both students and staff seemed to have a great time coming together as a school.

The challenge was put together by the school to present at their virtual school assembly which was broadcast to the pupils on Friday.

At the end of the assembly everyone was able to see their dances edited together with the school with an additional challenge, focusing on life skills, issued for next week.

Marie Gordon, mother of pupil Marie, 11, said: “I was delighted that she was given the opportunity to be part of a whole school virtual video. Hannah loves to dance anyway so it was great to be involved with all her friends and seeing the video come together.

“We have had lots of online support from the teachers, along with video links and interactive class tasks.”

Along with their dancing challenge pupils have been writing letters to their communities and drawing rainbows for shops to put in their windows.

Councillor Gillian Owen, Aberdeenshire Council’s Education and Children’s Services Committee chair, said: “I am so pleased to see children and young people, teachers and staff from schools across Aberdeenshire spreading good cheer during these unprecedented and challenging times. It is important there is an element of fun in learning and this video is a great example of that. Congratulations and well done to all involved!”

You can find the full assembly here.

