North-east primary school pupils get glimpse into career in nursing

North-east primary school pupils have been given a glimpse of a career in nursing.

The Future Nurse programme is an NHS Grampian scheme aimed at shining a light on the medical career.

It helps address the common stereotypes around nursing and tackling the gender imbalance in the NHS.

The project was launched at Linkwood Primary in Elgin and will be rolled to schools across Moray over the next three years.

Moray Council’s head of schools and curriculum development, Vivienne Cross, said: “We’re delighted to be working with our NHS partners and be the pilot area for this initiative.

“If we can open the young people’s minds to the broadest range of careers, we could raise aspirations and an understanding of the range of careers available in Moray. Health and life sciences remains one of our biggest industries.”