North-east primary school praised in inspection

Staff have been praised following a recent inspection of a school.

Education Scotland graded both learning, teaching and assessment and raising attainment and achievement as “good” when inspectors visited Crudie Primary School in Turriff.

The report also found that pupils were confident, polite and respectful, they are proud of their school community and are skilled in many aspects of digital learning.

The school’s staff and head teacher were also commended for working very well together and for knowing pupils and their families well.

Inspectors found that the school should continue to forward plan to raise attainment in literacy and numeracy and staff should continue to develop high quality learning experiences for linking skills in learning, life and work.

Councillor Gillian Owen, convener of Aberdeenshire Council’s education and children’s services committee, said: “This is a really pleasing inspection.

“It is great to hear that the children are enjoying their learning and have achieved a great deal.

“It is also satisfying to see the school’s headteacher and staff receiving positive feedback from the inspectors for their teamwork and the care and attention they devote to each pupil.

“We recognise the areas for ongoing improvement and look forward to working with the school to meet the recommendations.”