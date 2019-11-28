North-east primary school closure on cards

Councillors are being asked to begin a consultation into the permanent closure of a mothballed north-east school.

Strachan School has been boarded up since the last pupils left in June 2017.

Members of Aberdeenshire Council’s education and children’s services committee will discuss the proposals when they meet at Westburn House next week.

If approved, the closure consultation will run from Tuesday January 7 until Friday February 21 and it would close afterwards.

The report by council education chief Laurence Findlay said: “The council proposes that Strachan School should be closed on a permanent basis.

“This would be with immediate effect from the completion of the consultation process.

“The council also proposes that all existing primary aged pupils should continue their education at the schools they are currently attending.”