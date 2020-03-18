North-east primary school closed due to staff shortages following coronavirus guidance

A north-east school has been shut to everyone following new coronavirus guidance leading to a staff shortage.

Alford Primary School is closed to all pupils and staff from today due to the change in guidance for people who should now practice social distancing and self isolation.

There have been no confirmed cases of Covid-19 in anyone attending the school.

A statement from Aberdeenshire Council said: “Whilst I understand this will cause disruption for many families, I hope that you will understand the need to support everyone during this time.

“We will advise separately where to access learning materials for all pupils in due course. Staff will work from home to prepare those learning materials for pupils.”