A primary school is helping to cheer up residents after launching a happiness banner competition.

The Crombie Primary School annual art competition was cancelled this year due to the pandemic.

But Emma Rothwell, chair of the school’s PTA, was keen to organise another fun event for children as part of their ongoing ‘Keep Crombie Smiling’ initiative.

Emma, who also works as an educational psychologist for Aberdeenshire Council, said: “Normally, we organise an annual art competition for our Summer Fun Day, but unfortunately, we weren’t able to run the day last year, so we thought we would ask children to design a banner.

“It was one of our PTA members – Ginny Reid – who came up with the idea.”

The competition was divided into three age groups: nursery to Primary 2, Primary 3 to Primary 5 and Primary 6 and 7.

Emma said: “Any children from the school could take part – they didn’t have to make a donation, it was completely free to enter.

“We had a lot of fantastic entries – we saw everything from a penguin to rainbows, people smiling and love hearts.

“Children could draw anything that made them happy.

“We posted all the entries on our social media.”

Two talented local artists – Susan Petrie of The Glass Needle and Tracey Swift – were asked to judge the art competition.

Grace Shewan (P1), Mia Cheyne (P5) and Nieve Finnie (P6) were named the winners of the banner competition.

The judges said: “We both felt all of the pictures were very creative.

“The children should be very proud of their work – it was very hard to choose the winners.

“The reason we chose the three winners were because we felt they all fitted the brief – ‘Make Crombie Smile’.

“We could envisage them making the children, parents and staff smile when they saw their artwork on the banner.

“They were bold, bright and sent out a positive message.”

The ‘Keep Crombie Smiling’ initiative started as a hashtag on the school’s Twitter account.

Emma said: “It came from the VE Day celebration last year when the school’s teachers put together a wee montage for the children to show them all celebrating.

“We kind of continued that last year with our art competition – we created a ‘Crombie Snake’ – children were asked to paint rocks and we made a big long snake out of them outside the school.

“The kids all really enjoyed that. We ended up with more than 360 rocks in our snake, so we wanted to do something similar this year to get that community spirit again.”

Many residents enjoyed seeing the snake last year and commented on how it made them smile when passing the school, so Emma and other PTA members decided to put this year’s banner on display outside for everyone to see too.

Emma said: “We hope that other people will enjoy seeing the banner as well as the school children.

“We also wanted to promote mental wellbeing just now.”

Westhill Marketing designed the banner and McIntosh Plumbing & Heating and P Booth Plumbing & Heating covered the cost of printing.

“We were were lucky they sponsored us,” added Emma.