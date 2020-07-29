North-east primary school appeals for help to maintain grass

A school group is appealing for members of the community to help maintain the facility’s outside areas.

A statement from the Laurencekirk Primary Partnership read: “We would love to have our outside spaces in tip top condition ready for all of the children returning.

“Our school values its outdoor spaces for learning and at the moment these areas are sadly not usable as the grass is just too long and wild.

“We are appealing for anyone with a tractor or mower to help us maintain the outside areas.

The areas in question include the playing fields and surrounding grass, the grass area at the front of school, the nursery garden and the grass area in middle of the car park.

Anyone who is interested in helping can register their interest by contacting Laurencekirk Primary Partnership on Facebook.

Alternatively, you can email laurencekirkprimarypartnership@gmail.com and the group will send you the relevant information from Aberdeenshire Council.