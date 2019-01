A fault in the heating system at a north-east primary has forced part of the school to shut early.

Pupils in P4-P7 are being sent home from St Andrews School, Fraserburgh, at 12pm due to the fault in the main building.

The school has asked parents to pick up pupils from those classes, as well as those nursery-aged children who are based in the main building.

According to the Aberdeenshire Council, there will also be no nursery this afternoon.

