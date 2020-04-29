North-east primary pupil’s foodbank donations helps feed 22 families

A north-east school boy is helping to keep food on the table for 22 families in need by collecting donations for a local foodbank.

Ross Sharp, 10, decided to put out some cardboard boxes in front of his home in Inverurie earlier this month as part of a homework project.

He appealed for passers-by to drop off non-perishable food in aid of the town’s Catalyst Vineyard Church foodbank.

The Kellands Primary pupil at first only had a few donations daily, but by Wednesday evening, he was able to make an impressive donation of seven boxes full of food like pasta, tins of soup, coffee, tuna and cereal.

He is now preparing to make a similar drop-off this week.

His mum Tracey Sharp said: “In the first week we did it, we had two and-a-half boxes full, but now we’ve been able to give seven boxes full of food to the foodbank.People have been really, really nice. Neighbours, friends and so many people we don’t know have all been so supportive and absolutely lovely.

“It’s been a really good experience for Ross. At first we had some keyboard warriors online, and that wasn’t a nice experience, but this really has helped him to realise that deep down people really are nice.

“He donated all his chocolate from Easter, and when we came home, one of our neighbours had dropped off some chocolate at his front door.

“He’s realising that if you help someone, someone will help you.

“I’m very proud of him. We’re able to help the foodbank help 22 families now in Inverurie, and it’s a lovely feeling knowing that if someone needs help, someone’s always going to help them.”

