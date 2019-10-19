North-east primary pupils delighted by police visit to school

A visit by police to a north-east school may have set some youngsters on a new path to a career as officers.

PCs James Stewart and Katie Donald, from the Garioch area, visited Skene Primary School last week to speak to P1/2 pupils.

As part of the visit, the youngsters learnt about a normal day in the life of an officer, as well as what the police can do to help them.

They were also given the opportunity to look around a police van.

Police Scotland have hailed the event a success, with a spokesperson adding: “It was a fantastic opportunity for the officers to engage with children in the local community and there were definitely some keen future recruits in the making.”