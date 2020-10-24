North-east primary nominated for Scots School of the Year Award

A north-east primary school has been nominated for a prestigious Doric award.

Fyvie Primary School has been nominated for Scots School of the Year in the Scots Language Awards 2020.

One of the school’s teachers, Fiona MacNab, is also in the running for Scots Teacher of the Year.

The Aberdeenshire school, which has around 130 pupils and 20 children in the nursery, incorporates Scots language as part of its curriculum.

Head teacher Anne Craig said: “The school as a whole embraces and encourages the use of Doric language and we are always proud of our pupils for their efforts with Doric poetry.

“We are really pleased to have been recognised through the awards programme and we look forward to finding out about the winners.”

Last year children in P4/5, along with Fiona, set themselves the challenging task of producing an animation telling the story of the song ‘The Tod’ by Matthew Fitt.

The task proved to be even more challenging than expected when technological challenges were compounded by the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

With the likelihood of a lockdown looming, they worked together and supported each other exceptionally well to compress three to four weeks’ worth of work into only four days, and successfully completed and edited the animation before lockdown started.

Councillor Gillian Owen, chair of Aberdeenshire Council’s Education and Children’s Services Committee, said: “Well done to everyone involved. The class clip is brilliant and you are all very deserving finalists.

“Language and dialect play such a huge part in our understanding of the world and I’m really pleased to see young people being given the opportunity to embrace projects like these with such passion and enthusiasm.”

Councillor Anne Stirling, chair of Aberdeenshire Council’s Communities Committee, added: “Doric is an important part of our culture and our heritage in Aberdeenshire and I am delighted to see Fyvie Primary being recognised for such a wonderful example of the work they do to engage pupils.”

To view the school’s clip online, go to http://www.scotsinschools.co.uk/sing.html

Winners will be determined by public vote and friends and family.

The wider public are also encouraged to support Fyvie Primary School and have their say by visiting https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/scotslanguageawards

To find out more about the school’s nomination go to https://projects.handsupfortrad.scot/scotslanguageawards/scots-language-awards-2020-fyvie-primary-school/

The Scots Language Awards 2020 will be held online tonight from 7:30pm.

The awards night will feature performances from Gerda Stevenson, Gary Robertson, Shona Donaldson, and Jim Malcolm.