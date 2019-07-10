North-east pre-school worker ordered to write essay after giving yoghurt to child with dairy allergy

A pre-school worker who served a yoghurt to a child with a dairy allergy has been ordered to write an essay to help him improve his behaviour.

Nathan Watt was working at Great Western Pre-School in Portlethen in 2017 and 2018 when he made the error – and also lied to colleagues and shouted at a colleague in front of children.

After a hearing, the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) gave Mr Watt a two-year warning – and ordered him to write an essay.

It is understood Mr Watt was suspended by the nursery after concerns were raised and dismissed after the investigation.

A new SSSC report said: “You must submit a reflective account to (us) of not less than 1,000 words, to cover why it is important that you always follow health and safety policies and procedures and why it is important that you always treat everyone with respect.”

According to the report, Mr Watt was working at the pre-school on October 18 2017 when he used an inappropriate technique to move a child, by pulling the child’s leg.

That sparked what the SSSC described as a “heated verbal exchange” in which Mr Watt shouted at his colleague.

Then, on February 24 2018 he made some soup for a child without checking how hot it was.

When a colleague asked if he had checked, he lied and said he had recorded the temperature, the SSSC said.

On a third occasion, on July 31 2018, Mr Watt was the member of staff responsible for ensuring each child was given appropriate food.

However, he gave yoghurt to a child despite being aware they had a dairy allergy.

The report added: “Your fitness to practise is impaired because you are expected to treat service users with dignity and respect at all times and part of this duty requires you to provide appropriate moving and handling support to service users.

“Pulling a child by the leg is inappropriate and unacceptable behaviour and placed the child at risk of physical harm.

“Giving the child yogurt placed that child at increased risk of harm. The conduct as detailed is serious. You acted in a dishonest manner.”

A spokesman for Lorndale Aberdeen Ltd, which runs the nursery, said: “Child safety and high-quality care are of paramount importance at Great Western Pre-School and as an organisation we have strict guidelines in place. While no children in our care came to any harm, our guidelines were not followed by the practitioner in question and we took the decision to refer the matter to the SSSC ourselves.

“We note the SSSC’s findings and have already completed a review of our processes, during which all safety guidelines were reinforced to staff.”

The Evening Express was unable to reach Mr Watt for comment.