North-east pre-school meeting children’s health and wellbeing needs, say inspectors

Children’s health and wellbeing needs are being met well at a north-east pre-school, inspectors have said.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog visited Auchterless Pre-school Playgroup at Auchterless Hall, Turriff, on November 27 and have now published their report.

The pre-school can look after up to 20 children aged between two and five and inspectors rated it “good” for care and support – the third best of six possible ratings.

“Healthy lifestyles were promoted within the service with children’s health and wellbeing needs being met well,” it said.

“During the inspection, children appeared settled and comfortable in their surroundings. Staff knew children well and respected their individual needs and preferences.”

Inspectors praised staff for offering children comfort and support. The report added: “This helped them to develop positive attachments.

“Staff and parents told us that children benefited from weekly visits to local woods which enabled them to explore the natural environment.

“Areas of the environment looked appealing.”