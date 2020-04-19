North-east praised for response to coronavirus lockdown

People and businesses in the north-east have been praised for the way that they have adapted to the Covid-19 situation.

Peter Argyle, deputy leader of Aberdeenshire Council, gave his thanks to those who have been working to support others.

He said: “I’ve been really impressed and deeply moved by the way that communities across Aberdeenshire have responded to the coronavirus.

“The spirit that has been shown is something in which we can all take enormous pride.

“The response of the business community has been brilliant as well,” he added.

“We all know that businesses are facing the most difficult and challenging times.

“Yet they’ve changed the way they work to support customers and the communities in which they’re based, and I’d offer heartfelt thanks for this response.”

