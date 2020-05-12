North-east PPE provider sees increase in demand

A north-east PPE solutions provider said it has seen an increase in inquiries for face masks.

It comes after the public were advised to wear “face coverings” as part of the Government’s Covid-19 recovery strategy.

Operations manager for North East Rig Out, Clark Peacock, said the company had seen an increase in demand.

He said: “The demand for the donations we’ve been supplying has gone down.

“But in terms of face coverings, we’ve seen a general increase in demand because we’re manufacturing them for clients.

“On a personal level, I went into Sainsbury’s the day after face coverings were mentioned as being beneficial, and I was about the only person who didn’t have one on.

“If you have something covering your face, you’re probably going to be better off than somebody who doesn’t have something covering their face.”

North East Rig Out is manufacturing face coverings, snoods and balaclavas as part of the fight against coronavirus.

Clark added: “We’ve got different types of companies inquiring. There’s office-based coverings, and employees within the industrial sector are still looking for the FFP3 masks relevant to the specific jobs they are carrying out.

“It seems to be there is a general demand for face coverings.”

