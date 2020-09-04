North-east postmistress gagged and left for dead as raiders took just £79

Bungling bandits whose “cack-handed” raid on small north-east village post office left a woman dead in 1981 would not get away with it today, a forensic expert has said.

Dorothy Park, 63, was the postmistress at the New Pitsligo post office when she caught thieves red-handed trying the rob the store.

They left her bound and gagged and fled with a measly £79, leaving £4,500 lying on the sofa completely unnoticed – and tragically Dorothy was discovered dead on the morning of June 18 1981.

Her killers have never been caught, despite a massive police operation taking statements from thousands of people.

But world-renowned forensic expert Professor Dave Barclay, who was a senior lecturer at Robert Gordon University and also head of physical evidence at the National Crime Faculty, said they would be “certain” to be found if the crime were to happen today.

He said: “If it happened yesterday, they would already have been picked up I think.

“There are two reasons for saying that. One is, you can’t do a crime like that without casing the joint, as it were, first. So they must have looked at the shop itself, how they would get in, how they would get into the house, what the movements of the lady are, when she locks up the post office does she stock the shop up first, and so on.

“So they had to be there in the area watching what was going on. Nowadays there would be lots of CCTV. There’d be CCTV in the post office. Every garage they passed would have taken a picture of the car going in and going out.

“They would have been seen prior to it. I think that’s one of the reasons why there are not so many raids these days on post offices. That and they’ve got increased security.

“Everybody knows they have cameras everywhere in the post office and around them.

“The other reason why it would have been detected is somebody tied a ligature round her mouth tightly and they knotted that. They would have definitely left their own DNA. It’s very unlikely you would do that wearing gloves. The people seem incredibly cack-handed anyway, it’s not a sophisticated crime.

“It’s very likely it’s two little local lads who thought it would be a good idea to steal money from the post office and it all went terribly wrong. They didn’t get any money and they did kill the post office lady.

“It’s not well-organised and it’s likely they weren’t wearing gloves. It’s very difficult to tie knots, for example in a handkerchief or scarf, and still wear gloves.

“Even after this number of years, if they tied the knot, they’ve knotted their own DNA into the centre of the knot. If we were to retrieve those items today and cut those knots open we would get the DNA of the person who tied it.

“Exactly that happened in the World’s End murders. Both the girls were tied up with their own clothing and we got DNA from Angus Sinclair from inside the knot of both sets of ligatures after 30 years.

“Nowadays you could be pretty sure that crime would be detected.”

Professor Barclay explained that while the case could potentially be solved in that way, it may not be possible if items of evidence had been lost or damaged in the years since the incident.

He said: “They may have lost the item. Somebody may have taken it all apart, somebody may have actually unknotted it. If another male like the pathologist or scene of crime officers handled it extensively at the time, because there wasn’t any DNA in those days you wouldn’t need to take precautions, there would be DNA from another male inside it.

“We should get DNA from her and DNA from an unknown male on that ligature, but it may have been stored damp, and if you store DNA damp it’s destroyed.”

In years gone by, police investigating a crime would identify a suspect and then look to build evidence against them. But in the investigation into Dorothy Park’s death officers appeared to have a more modern approach of elimination, speaking to hundreds of people and eliminating them one-by-one from the investigation.

Professor Barclay said: “They were almost ahead of their time if they were doing that in 1981. The alternative is they weren’t ahead of their time, they just didn’t have anybody they thought was a well-known criminal in Pitsligo.”

He added: “I’d like to know what she died of. It says she suffocated slowly, but it would make more sense if she died fairly quickly and they came back and discovered that she was dead so they panicked and left, because they didn’t search her flat properly, they left the money.

“They clearly did panic.”