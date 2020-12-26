North-east post office to close temporarily

A north-east post office is to close its doors next week following the resignation of the postmaster.

Services at Drumoak Post Office will be temporarily suspended after the postmaster announced their intention to step down and withdraw the current building for use.

It means there will be no service in the village between December 31 and January 5.

However, Post Office bosses have been able to implement a temporary solution until a new, more permanent home in the area can be found.

The postmaster from Inverbervie will operate a service out of Drumoak and Crathes Bowling Club, beginning on January 5 at 8.30am.

A letter to customers from Robert Sharp, change manager at the Post Office, said: “We are pleased to be able to offer a temporary hosted outreach service while we continue to seek a permanent solution.

“I know that the local community will join me in welcoming this good news and hope that our customers will continue to use this branch.”

The new service out of the bowling club will operate from 8.30am to 10.30am every Tuesday. It is located around 230 metres from the existing branch and is easily accessible.

The current post office will cease to operate at 12pm on December 31.