North-east post office ‘still open’ despite glitches

A rural north-east post office has confirmed it is open after reports announced it had closed its doors.

Tarland toy shop and post office has changed its opening hours, but remains open.

Residents had been informed that the post office had shut, prompting concerns that pensioners would be unable to collect their pensions.

However, the manager has said that an online error is to blame for the incorrect information.

Lucy Taylor, manager of Tarland toy shop and post office, said: “We’ve had some glitches with the online system.

“I was off work for five days, and I’m the only one who works here, so I shut the post office through the system.

“When I reopened, I logged the opening hours and it worked, but it kept reverting back to closed.

“The glitch in the system has now been rectified.

“Everyone’s got the wrong end of the stick.”