North-east post office may be forced to close due to business rates

A north-east postmaster claims he may be forced to close due to crippling business rates and a lack of cash from the Post Office.

Rory Will, 33, runs Inverurie Post Office, which also houses a cafe and gift shop.

Mr Will, who has written to Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin to highlight the issue, claims business rates are squeezing his business to breaking point and has said the community will suffer if the facility shuts its doors.

He said: “There are Syrian refugees who come into the shop and they’re really nice people.

“I spend around 45 minutes taking them through one transaction, because of course they don’t know how to do it, and for that, I’ll get around 35p. It’s just not enough to keep us going.”

Mr Will also says he sees a number of people who are about to fall victim to fraud and he offers the last line of defence.

He said: “A lot of scams happen through a money transfer service you can do at the Post Office and I’ve had an older lady come in saying she wanted to send £2,000 to Ghana.

“On that occasion, I was there to stop that, but if we weren’t she would have had her savings stolen.

“Another lady had already made a £400 transaction at another Post Office and wanted to make one with us. We put a stop to it.

“If we weren’t here, there would be a lot of people who would be affected.”

Gillian Martin said: “The role of post offices and the services they offer to the local community is incredibly important. I fully understand Mr Will’s concerns and the issues he raised in his correspondence to me.”

A spokeswoman for the Post Office said they had spoken to Mr Will about the issue and a remuneration review is due to take place across the UK in the autumn.

She added: “We of course recognise that Post Offices are not immune to the pressures facing businesses across the UK, and through our recent modernisation programme, we have invested heavily in enabling retailers to operate their businesses more efficiently.

“We are absolutely committed to maintaining and growing our branch network – both in Scotland and across the UK – so that vital Post Office services are conveniently accessible for our customers, including everyday banking and bill payments.”

A spokeswoman for Scottish Government, which receives rates payments, said they are set by independent valuators which Scottish ministers have no say in.

She also added this year’s Scottish budget allowed for up to £750 million of rates reliefs for firms across the country.