North-east Post Office closes with immediate effect

Post Office bosses have apologised after the branch in a north-east community closed.

Residents in Drumoak were informed last week that the village’s post office had closed with immediate effect.

However, chiefs insisted they were working to restore the service as soon as possible.

A spokesman said: “We understand and appreciate how much communities rely on our services and we sincerely apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused.

“Unfortunately, from time to time, Post Office branches do temporarily close for reasons beyond our control.

“We would like to reassure customers that we are committed to providing Post Office services in Drumoak.

“During the temporary closure customers can access Post Office services at any convenient Post Office branch including Peterculter and Banchory.”