North-east pop-up gig plan as Aberdeen comedy club waits new venue decision

An Aberdeen comedy club will close its doors at the end of the month.

Naz Hussain launched Breakneck Comedy on King Street in Aberdeen in November 2017 and the venue has become popular with comedy fans.

But the businessman wants to relocate to a more central premises to make it easier for people to attend shows.

He has applied for permission from the city council to change the use of the unit above Burger King on Union Street from office space to a licensed club.

Mr Hussain had hoped to remain at the current site until a decision was made but has now announced that the King Street venue will be closed at the end of the month.

He will continue holding shows at temporary venues across the city in the meantime.

Mr Hussain said his 10 staff were upset when they found out the news, adding that his life was “now in council planner’s hands”.

He said: “They phoned me up in tears because they love the club and don’t want to have to look for another job.

“If we’re closed for too long we’re going to lose them.

“They’re really upset and are just hoping it’s not going to be too long.

“I’ve told them it might be about eight weeks but maybe longer, it just depends on how long the council can do it and deal with the application.”

Mr Hussain said local act nights and charity nights held on Thursdays and Sundays will be cancelled until a new venue is found.

If not approved, he says the club will operate in Aberdeenshire at pop-up gigs in village halls and elsewhere.

He said: “We haven’t confirmed the venues yet but there will be city centre locations.

“I’ve had a lot of inquiries from venues so far but I’m just deciding where we want to go.

“We’re going to find the best venue with the best function room until we get the new place.”

Mr Hussain hopes the site on Union Street will increase footfall and there is a lift that will make it more accessible for customers with disabilities and mobility issues.

He has received more than 200 comments of support for his plans on social media since announcing news of the closure.

And he said the comedy club would also bring a boost to the main street in Aberdeen.

He said: “If you walk down Union Street, it looks a bit miserable.

“There’s a lot of empty premises, it doesn’t look that great and we’re looking to take on a premises and shine a light on it.

“If we can do this we will be flourishing.

“I would move next week if I could but I can’t do anything until I get council permission.

“It has to go through lawyers and architects so we really only have one shot at this.”