A popular attraction is set to hold its annual general meeting this week.

The Friends of Stonehaven Open Air Pool will host the gathering on Wednesday.

Members of the public with an interest in the facility are also free to attend.

Owned by Aberdeenshire Council, the 50m outdoor pool is run by a group of volunteers, and last year saw more than 37,000 visitors during its 14-week season.

The meeting will take place at 7.30pm at the Stonehaven Community Centre on Bath Street.

