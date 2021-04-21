North-east politicians welcome roll-out of £500 thank you payment

Aberdeenshire East SNP candidate Gillian Martin has welcomed the roll-out of a £500 thank you payment to recognise the efforts of health and social care staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

The payment will be made by Aberdeenshire Council on behalf of the Scottish Government and is based on hours worked between 17 March and 30 November 2020.

More than 3,000 employees – including leavers – have been identified as being eligible for the payment.

Aberdeenshire Council said in a statement the staff who will receive the payment are predominantly based in the Health and Social Care Partnership and Children’s Services along with some staff groups within Housing and Building Standards.

In addition, a number of cleaners, mini-bus drivers and mobilised staff who supported the delivery of social care services will also receive a payment.

Aberdeenshire East SNP candidate, Gillian Martin, said: “Our healthcare staff have done an incredible job over the past 14 months helping to support the local community and support people right across the north-east.

“This payment from the SNP Scottish Government is a token of appreciation to show the gratitude of all every one of us for their hard work.

“The SNP is committed to supporting frontline staff which is why it has pledged to continue investing in our healthcare system with 20% more funding during the next parliament.”

Councillor Gwyneth Petrie, Aberdeenshire SNP Group Leader, added: “I am delighted that these payments will now reach council employees working in health and social care, and that a method has been found to mitigate any impact on any benefits which any employee receives.

“Their work during the pandemic has been essential, and rightly deserves this recognition.”