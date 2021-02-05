North-east politicians thank organisations for gas outage response

Organisations that helped out with the Huntly gas outage have been thanked for their efforts.

Around 4,500 properties in the Huntly and Keith area reported having no gas on Tuesday morning.

The outage happened at one of the coldest points of the year so far for the area and many spent a night without gas.

Following work from engineers, the power was restored by Wednesday afternoon.

Now SNP MP for Gordon, Richard Thomson, and councillor for Huntly, Strathbogie and Howe of Alford, Gwyneth Petrie have sent a letter to gas supplier SGN, Aberdeenshire Council, local police and fire commanders, NHS Grampian and the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership to thank them for their efforts.

Mr Thomson said: “It is thanks to the multi-agency response as well as the wider community volunteer response which took place that this prolonged loss of the gas supply did not have more serious consequences. My thanks go to everyone involved in supporting all of those who were affected.”

Councillor Petrie added: “I would like to extend my thanks to all who stepped up to help in the community when the outage occurred. Huntly residents should be proud of how local organisations, agencies and people came forward to assist in any way they could. This is proof of the strong community spirit our town has.

“From the engineers to the community groups, to our fire and police services – they came out in pretty poor conditions, willing to help and assist in any way, and with good humour throughout. It really made all the difference.”

Information on compensation for the outage has been detailed on the SGN website and is available by visiting www.sgn.co.uk/news/loss-of-gas-supply-huntly-and-keith-aberdeenshire