North-east politicians share 2020 Christmas card designs

Politicians from across the north-east have shared their bright and colourful Christmas cards.

As Covid-19 has meant that not all of the cards could be designed by children this year – MPs and MSPs have still shown their Christmas spirit, either through cards or donations to charity.

This year, MP for Gordon Richard Thomson said he has decided not to send cards, and is making a donation to charity instead.

He said: “This year, rather than sending Christmas cards, I’ve chosen instead to make a donation to the Scottish Book Trust Christmas Appeal.

“The appeal will allow the Trust to gift books to families who are depending on food banks and community hubs over the festive season.

“The trust hopes to be able to support at least 3,000 families in this way by gifting books covering a range of ages, including children, and hopefully help bring a little bit of joy in difficult times to vulnerable families.”

© Supplied by Kevin Stewart

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart also said he would not be sending out physical Christmas cards this year, opting to make a donation instead to a number of local causes.

He said: “Instead of sending Christmas cards this year I have donated to Aberdeen Cyrenians, Charlie House, CFINE & CLAN to help support these fantastic Aberdeen charities.”

© Supplied by Liam Kerr

North-east MSP Liam Kerr has also unveiled his 2020 Christmas card, inspired by a cosy festive sight.

He normally asks local school pupils to send in their designs but made the decision not to this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, his card was designed by his daughter Lucinda, who is nine.

© Supplied by Alexander Burnett

West Aberdeenshire MSP Alexander Burnett also usually runs a children’s design campaign to design his annual card.

However, this year due to Covid-19 it was not possible, so instead his Chirstmas card this year shows him with his family and dog, and features a rainbow with the message ‘Thank You NHS’.

© Supplied by Douglas Ross

Moray MP Douglas Ross held a competition among schools to help him design a card to be used this year.

It was open to all 45 primary schools in the region, with the winning card chosen as 10-year-old Aiden Ingram, a pupil at St Geraldine’s Primary School in Lossiemouth.

Scottish Conservative MP for Moray Douglas Ross said: “It was great to get around so many schools to deliver prizes to this year’s winners as well as certificates to everyone who took part.

“There are always a huge number of fantastic entries, and this year was no different. We had a record number of pupils taking part this year which is really encouraging.

“It was extremely difficult to pick a winner and runners-up. The standard was so high I decided to select a winner and six runners-up, but there could have been so many more.

“I want to thank every pupil and every school that took part – there are a lot of very talented young people here in Moray.

“The winning designs all feature on thousands of my cards that go out this Christmas. The cards get sent to local people, businesses and the Prime Minister so the winners know their design is now in 10 Downing Street.

“It was great to meet Adam and the runners-up at their schools. I wanted to do the presentations in person, socially-distanced, to congratulate them personally for their efforts. It was also really good to see how pleased their classmates were that they had a competition winner at their school.

“After the difficult year we have all, it was nice to be able to do something so positive and I know the designs for on the card will impress everyone who receives it and remind them of Moray.”

© Supplied by Scottish Government

Meanwhile, this year Nicola Sturgeon opened a competition for young people under the age of 16 for her 2020 Christmas card, which was around the theme of kindness.

The winner chosen was 10-year-old Sophie Blackett from Calderwood in East Kilbride, who designed a Christmas tree card with a message about how the past year has gone and some of the activities people undertook.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “Congratulations to Sophie – her wonderful drawing will be on the front of my Christmas card this year.

“The words Sophie has written in the tree sum up the emotions of 2020 really well – and hopefully they’ll inspire everyone as we look forward to brighter times ahead.”