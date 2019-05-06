North-east politicians look back 20 years to moment they were first elected as MSPs

Today marks 20 years since Scotland voted to form its own Parliament. Three north-east politicians take a look back at that momentous day two decades ago when they were first elected as MSPs

Richard Lochhead, SNP MSP for Moray

The argument for devolution was finding Scottish solutions to Scottish problems.

And the people of Scotland resoundingly endorsed the proposal for a Scottish Parliament in the 1997 referendum.

The campaign in the run-up to the first election in 1999 meant that, for the first time, we had a campaign focused on Scottish issues.

As a young candidate, I felt enormously privileged to be elected as one of the 129 new members and one of the 35-strong SNP Group – given I had joined the SNP as a teenager back in the mid-1980s at the height of the Thatcher Years and when having our own Parliament was little more than a dream.

I recall the first meeting of the new SNP group in an Edinburgh hotel and the excitement in the room as our party had finally made the breakthrough that so many generations before us had campaigned for.

The most poignant and extraordinary moment was when we met as a Parliament for the first time, and after the ceremony, the highlight of which was Sheena Wellington singing a Man’s a Man for A That, the legendary Winnie Ewing spoke the first words to be spoken in a Scottish Parliament since 1707.

That few hours was like floating on air but incredibly humbling at the same time.

The scale of our responsibilities to live up to the country’s expectations began to dawn on us all.

And all 129 of us were like children at their first day at school. We faced a steep learning curve.

The Scottish Parliament has grown and matured over the past 20 years and has brought forward many innovative and popular policies that have made a real difference.

People I speak to feel our policy makers are far more accessible, approachable and willing to listen. Best of all, as a country we are more confident in our own abilities and to speak up for ourselves.

Mike Rumbles, Lib Dem MSP for North-east region

May 6 1999 was a day which was like no other in my political experience.

Unlike many of my colleagues from across the parties who were elected that day to the re-established Scottish Parliament, I was a relative newcomer to the world of politics and I look back on that day with immense pride and not a little wonder.

I have never considered myself to be a “professional” politician as I had just spent 15 years in the Army and then four years in further education at Aberdeen College.

But as I write this, I realise that I have now been an MSP for longer than I was an Army officer and recognise that I have been extremely privileged to be elected to serve the people of the North-East in our Scottish Parliament, firstly as the constituency MSP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine and now as a North-East regional MSP.

I have often been asked whether I would have preferred to be an MP at Westminster rather than an MSP at Holyrood but can honestly say that, unlike other MSPs, I have never been tempted to swap roles.

I believe that our devolved Parliament is a place where we really can affect the greatest change for our constituents.

I was on the health committee when we took through the Bill to ban smoking in enclosed public places and when we passed the organ donation bill which has led to the doubling of people on the organ donor register.

I was in Parliament in our first term when we introduced free personal care for the elderly, which south of the border they still haven’t done. And I was immensely proud, again that term, when we abolished university tuition fees.

While over the last 20 years the Scottish Parliament has been a real success story in improving lives, there is still so much more to be done.

I’m looking forward to the remaining two years of this session trying to do just that.

Lewis Macdonald, Labour MSP for North-east region

In the 1990s I campaigned for devolution to bring power closer to the people, but a few things had to happen first.

Labour needed to win a General Election, then voters had to agree our plans to set up a Scottish Parliament. The result of that referendum was clear-cut: more than two-to-one in favour of devolution.

The first Scottish Parliament election campaign resulted in a Labour-led Scottish Government and I was delighted to be elected as the first MSP for Aberdeen Central after a hard-fought campaign.

Some local young people filmed the highlights of the campaign for SHMU. They managed to capture my younger daughter’s first steps on film, a couple of weeks after the election. Iona can claim she took her first steps at the same time as the new Scottish Parliament.

My wife Sandra and our children came down to Edinburgh for the official opening of the Scottish Parliament, which was a huge occasion.

There was a great sense of history. It was a real honour to be a founder-member of the first elected Scottish Parliament.

There had been a Scottish Parliament before, of course, but its members had mainly been lairds and clan chiefs. This new Parliament aimed to be different.

Twenty years on, it has done a lot, though there have been plenty of ups and downs.

Holyrood at its best has made a real difference to people’s lives, from the ban on smoking in public places to the community right-to-buy. We have succeeded in our central aim of bringing power closer to the people.

Where next? I hope the next 20 years will bring power closer to the people still, with devolution to Scotland’s cities and regions in general and the north and north-east in particular.

If devolution is a journey, we have set out boldly, but there is still a long way to go.

