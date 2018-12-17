North-east politicians dedicate Christmas cards to deserving charities

Politicians from across the north-east have shared their colourful Christmas card designs, with many helping the most vulnerable.

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart bought his Christmas cards from children’s charity Barnardo’s who support and protect children facing a wide range of issues.

He said: “I volunteer in a local Barnardo’s shop before Christmas time and while I’m in I buy my cards there. Barnardo’s provide a great number of vital services and support for children in this city.”

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett held a competition for primary school pupils to design his Christmas card. James Knox, a Primary 6 pupil at Clatt submitted the winning entry which shows a colourful living-room scene.

Aberdeen North MP Kirsty Blackman said: “This year I’ve bought cards from Shelter, British Heart Foundation and Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland. It is upsetting to think that people are struggling to put food on the table. In an effort to help with the demand placed on local foodbanks, my office has been taking donations and will continue to do this throughout the year.

“If you are in a position to donate, please spare a can or other non-perishable item and support a local foodbank.”

North-east MSP Liam Kerr also asked pupils to send in their drawings, with Primary 5 pupil Lewis Masson, from Catterline School, crowned the winner with his snowman design.

Meanwhile, Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin picked a design by Primary 7 Pitmedden School pupil Emma Stewart.

She said: “It’s great to get the local community involved each year with Christmas cards. We received lots of entries and it was difficult to narrow it down.

“Every pupil that took part showed creativity and flair and I’m delighted so many people wanted to contribute.”

Aberdeen Donside MSP Mark McDonald chose not to send a Christmas card this year and instead made a donation to charity SensationALL, based at Westhill, who provide multi-sensory experiences for children and adults with disabilities, multiple support needs and their families.

Mr McDonald said: “I have decided not to send out a Christmas card. I feel that too many cards are sent these days as force of habit rather than as a meaningful gesture.

“I wanted to do something which would help make a difference in some way and so I chose to donate to SensationALL, a charity with whom I have close links and who I know do absolutely outstanding work supporting individuals with multiple support needs and their families.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon unveiled her Christmas card yesterday which features a photograph by photo-journalist Harry Benson CBE.

The image of the Gallery of Modern Art in Glasgow will be auctioned next year with the proceeds going to four charities – Who Cares? Scotland, Maggie’s Centres, The Salvation Army Scotland and The Prince and Princess of Wales Hospice.

The First Minister said: “I’m delighted to have such a beautiful photograph from Harry Benson for my Christmas card this year. He is one of our most distinguished photo-journalists with an incredible body of work.

“The four charities that will benefit from the sale of the photograph do fantastic work in Scotland and I’m very pleased that the card can support such a wide range of good causes.”