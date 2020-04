A number of prominent north-east politicians have called for the UK Government to fast-track a long awaited oil and gas sector deal following a new report by representative body Oil and Gas UK (OGUK) that claimed the industry could see tens of thousands of job losses due to Covid-19.

OGUK’s 2020 Business Outlook said the oil sector could see up to 30,000 job cuts and billions lost in investment as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the sector.