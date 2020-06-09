North-east politicians call for Scottish Government support after BP announces job cuts

The Scottish Government has been urged to step in and provide more support to the oil and gas sector after fuel giant BP announced a cull of thousands of jobs.

Yesterday the firm announced it was slashing its global workforce by 10,000 – weeks after increasing the dividend paid out to its shareholders.

The company said the move will “significantly impact senior levels” of management in the business, with its top leadership roles to be cut by a third.

BP said the cull is part of plans for the business to reduce its operating costs by

$2.5 billion (£1.9bn) for new financial year, although the cuts “will likely have to go

even further”.

A spokesman said it is not yet known how many of the affected jobs are in the North Sea.

Political figures in the north-east have urged the Scottish Government to step in and support the sector amid a challenging climate.

Conservative MSP Alexander Burnett said: “The announcement from BP is devastating for the north-east and the rest of the country.

“Aberdeen is one of the places which has been hit the hardest by the effects of Covid-19 on jobs which illustrates the need for more support from the Scottish Government. Weeks and weeks have passed by and yet we’re still waiting on Nicola Sturgeon to reveal what she plans to do to help the oil and gas industry.

“The UK Government has invested £10 billion to support Scotland through Covid-19 helping to protect thousands of jobs but there needs to be assistance. As time passes, more and more companies are announcing redundancies in the sector and it’s extremely concerning.

“BP is a massive employer in the north-east and my sympathies go to its staff who have been placed in this uncertain situation through no fault of their own.”

Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald said: “BP workers and unions will be extremely anxious at the announcement particularly given the wider trend in the oil and gas sector. It’s vital the workers concerned are offered severance packages and support to find new work. Those who may wish to set up their own businesses should also receive the necessary assistance.

“BP’s announcement means the need for a new Energy Jobs Taskforce is now more urgent than ever.

“As well as supporting workers in the short-term the taskforce must ensure we are actively planning for the energy transition.

“This means ensuring workers are provided with the training to develop the skills necessary so they can take up the jobs of the future.”

In an email to staff, BP chief executive Bernard Looney said: “We will now begin a process that will see close to 10,000 people leaving BP – most by the end of this year.

“The majority of people affected will be in office-based jobs.

“We are protecting the frontline of the company and, as always, prioritising safe and reliable operations.”

The company employs 70,000 people across the globe, meaning the cuts will slash the size of its workforce by 14%.

Group leaders and senior-level leaders, who will be worst hit, will also not be given any

pay rises until March 2021 at the earliest, while BP will not pay any cash bonus this year.

Mr Looney said: “The oil price has plunged well below the level we need to turn a profit.

“We are spending much, much more than we make – I am talking millions of dollars every day.

“And, as a result, our net debt rose by six billion US dollars (£4.7bn) in the first quarter.”

Mick Cash, general secretary of RMT which represents offshore workers, said: “An offshore jobs taskforce needs to be appointed immediately, including the trade unions, to prevent this catastrophic loss of jobs and skills to the national economy.”

RMT regional organiser Jake Molloy said: “It’s appalling news and absolutely devastating for the hard-working BP staff as well as the wider industry.

“When major firms like BP take a hit like this, it has a ripple effect throughout the whole industry and we will see others following suit.”

Scotland’s Energy Minister Paul Wheelhouse said: “This is a very sad day and our thoughts are of course with the employees and their families amid the uncertainty they face.

“Clearly it is not, as yet, clear which posts will be affected, albeit BP appear set to reduce their staff headcount by around 14% globally, with office based posts thought to be most vulnerable. We know that BP directly employ around 2,000 people in Scotland and 16,000 across the UK as a whole.

“While the scale of impact in Scotland is not yet clear, we will do everything in our power to help those affected through our initiative for responding to redundancy situations, Partnership Action for Continuing Employment (PACE). Through providing skills development and employability support, PACE aims to minimise the time individuals affected by redundancy are out of work and it has a strong track record.

“In response to these uncertain times, we have put in place a significant package of support of over £2.3 billion to try and ensure as many businesses survive as possible. I will continue to work through the Oil and Gas and Energy Transition Strategic Leadership Group, which I chair, to monitor the impact of the downturn on the sector and its supply chain, and to work with OGUK, OGA, trade unions and employers to identify practical actions to support the sector, its supply chain and, most crucially, the workforce.

“The oil and gas industry is a critical component the Scottish economy, has a crucial role to play in the energy transition required to move to an economy and society that generates net zero greenhouse gas emissions and I will also seek to work closely with the UK Government, which retains many of the key levers needed to support the sector, to ensure both governments are doing all they can to protect jobs and retain vital skills.”

