North-east politician scraps Christmas cards in favour of fishing charity donation

A north-east politician has donated £200 to a charity instead of sending Christmas cards this year.

Christian Allard, SNP MEP for Scotland, has given the cash to the Peterhead Fishermen’s Mission, saying the work it carries out makes a real and positive difference.

The charity provides emergency support and care to fishermen, both active or retired.

He said: “I am fortunate to be able to spend Christmas with my family this year.

“However, there will be many fishermen in Peterhead who will be far from home.

“That is why the work that missions such as those in Peterhead do are so important and why they need to be supported.

“It is difficult to be without loved ones at Christmas but a welcoming friendly face can really make a difference.

“That is why volunteers who staff the mission are so valuable.”