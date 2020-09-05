North-east politician says Aberdeen coronavirus testing centre is crucial in fight against virus

Scotland Office Minister David Duguid said the city’s coronavirus testing facility was “crucial” in the fight against the virus during a visit to see it in operation.

Demand was clear yesterday, with the testing lanes busy as a steady stream of cars entered the drive-through site.

Up to 1,000 tests can be carried out at the airport each day if demand is high but some have experienced issues with the online booking system, finding the nearest test site to be more than 100 miles away.

Although Mr Duguid said these were “isolated cases” and advised waiting a few minutes and refreshing the page.

The Banff and Buchan Conservative MP said: “When I first went online to book for myself and my family it gave me Inverness only, but I went out and back in again and Aberdeen and Peterhead came up.

“The UK Government set very ambitious targets at the beginning to get to 200,000 capacity a day and we’re managing to keep at that level.

“The drive-through testing sites, funded by the UK Government, have been crucial in our response to the pandemic and enabled thousands of people in Scotland to get tested quickly.

“Over the past few months, we have seen how important these are, especially during localised outbreaks. Many people are able to get tested and return to work, safe in the knowledge they are not infected.

“Today was a fantastic opportunity to see how the site in Aberdeen works and how it fits into our UK-wide network. I would like to thank the Aberdeen team for their contribution to our fight against coronavirus.”

The testing facility at Aberdeen airport is run by Sodexo on behalf of the UK Government.