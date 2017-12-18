North-east policeman steps in to give Santa a hand at Banff Reindeer Parade

A North-east policeman has stepped in to give Father Christmas a push after his sleigh got into difficulties this weekend.
Santa struggled to tackle a hill during the reindeer parade in Banff yesterday.
Pc Rastislav Zubaj was on duty and was more than happy to help.
In a post on social media Police Scotland said: “Even Santa and his little helpers need assistance sometimes getting about at Christmas!”
PC Rastislav Zubaj giving a struggling motorist a push up the hill during the #Banff Reindeer Parade at the weekend. Even Santa and his little helpers need assistance sometimes getting about at #Christmas! #HappyToHelp pic.twitter.com/tSXksfsRvL
— ShireNorthPolice (@ShireNPolice) December 18, 2017