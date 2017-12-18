Tuesday, December 19th 2017 Show Links
North-east policeman steps in to give Santa a hand at Banff Reindeer Parade

by Callum Main
18/12/2017, 2:01 pm Updated: 18/12/2017, 2:52 pm
A North-east policeman has stepped in to give Father Christmas a push after his sleigh got into difficulties this weekend.

Santa struggled to tackle a hill during the reindeer parade in Banff yesterday.

Pc Rastislav Zubaj was on duty and was more than happy to help.

In a post on social media Police Scotland said: “Even Santa and his little helpers need assistance sometimes getting about at Christmas!”

 

