North-east police urge public to report illegal hare coursing

Police in the north-east have warned the public to be vigilant and report any cases of hare coursing.

The act, which is illegal under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, involves the deliberate hunting of hares with dogs.

Officers have urged the public to get in touch if they become aware of any hare coursing activity, reporting details such as the exact locations, description of the people and dogs involved and the make, model and registration number of any vehicles.

Video footage is also requested.

In a statement, Police Scotland said: “This crime is predominantly seasonal occurring when crops are low during the spring or in late summer and early autumn around harvest time. However, hare coursing can occur at any time of the year on large areas of relatively flat land.

“Those involved often travel long distances to engage in this form of anti-social behaviour and use dogs of varying breeds to chase hares by sight. Dogs bred for their speed and agility such as sighthounds, greyhounds, lurchers and whippet breeds are most commonly used for coursing.

“Coursers will usually walk the land with their dog(s) on slip leads searching for hares in hedge lines and often walk from the edge of the field into the middle and back again in a zig-zag manner to cover as much ground as possible. The slip lead allows the handler to release the dog quickly upon observing a fleeing hare.”