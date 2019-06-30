North-east police to hold special constable recruitment event

Police Scotland is set to hold a series of special events for people looking to volunteer as officers.

The North East Police Division is currently on a recruitment drive for special constables, holding different information evenings over several months.

The next event is set to take place at Nelson Street police station on Mounthooly Way, Aberdeen, on July 2 at 6.30pm.

A second event will also be held at the Nelson Street station on July 6.

A free event, the evening will give prospective special constables the chance to meet officers and discuss what the role entails.

An event has already been held in Ellon last week with another scheduled in Inverurie on July 22.

The meeting takes place at the police office in the town on Blackhall Road.