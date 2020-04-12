North-east police thank public for following coronavirus guidelines

Police officers in the north-east have thanked residents for following Government guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, North East Police Division said: “Police Scotland would like to thank Fraserburgh residents for complying with Government regulations and not making non- essential journeys.

“The town centre and beach areas are quiet at present.”

Officers also thanked Banff residents for their co-operation.

They said: “A big thank you to residents of Banff for complying with the Government regulations. We have officers out patrolling the town.

“If you are shopping for food, household or medical supplies, travelling to and from work if you can’t work from home or out for your daily exercise give them a wave!”

