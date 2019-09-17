North-east police seize 20 vehicles in crackdown on uninsured drivers

More than 20 vehicles have been seized by police during a crackdown on uninsured drivers in the north-east.

During the operation, which ran across the region last week, twenty motorists were charged at the side of the road and their vehicle seized for having no insurance.

Drivers would either be handed a minimum £300 fine and six points on the licence, or reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

A further two vehicles were seized after the drivers were found to have no licence.

Sergeant Colin Matheson, from the Road Policing team in Elgin, said: “Any driver found to be uninsured will be charged and their vehicle immediately seized.

“They will also either receive a minimum £300 fine and six points, or be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

“Unfortunately, this operation showed that there are still too many people driving without insurance which means that law-abiding drivers are at risk of paying out if they are hit by one of these vehicles.

“This is not a victimless crime, and I hope this activity shows that we are committed to proactively pursing uninsured drivers and taking the necessary action.”

If you have any information about suspected uninsured drivers, please call Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.