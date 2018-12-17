North-east police recruiting for special constable roles

An event will be held to allow people to find out about becoming special constables with Police Scotland.

The North East Division is recruiting people for the volunteer officer roles, who help full-time police officers with duties such as special patrols and anti-speeding operations.

A spokeswoman said: “Officers will be giving presentations about all aspects of being a special constable, including the recruitment process, training, the role itself, plus how often special constables work.

“It’s a free, informal event to give out information and answer questions about becoming, and being, a special constable in the north-east.”

The event will take place at the Inverurie Police Office on Blackhall Road from 6.30pm-8.30pm on January 9.

Anyone looking to take part has been ask”ed to e-mail gavin.farquhar@scotland.pnn.police.uk and james.wilkinson@scotland.pnn.police.uk